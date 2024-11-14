Alex Marlow: Deep State Careerists at the DOJ Will ‘Self-Deport’ Out of Fear of Matt Gaetz as A.G.

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Thursday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow stated that if Matt Gaetz is confirmed as Attorney General, bureaucrats in the department who are opposed to him will just leave voluntarily.

Marlow said, “We’re going to have self-deportations from the Department of Justice, all thanks to Matt Gaetz being the boss. So, that’s what this is all about. People are going to fire themselves. … That’s how you drain the swamp. This should be the model going forward. You put people who offend the career bureaucrats in the top echelons of the U.S. bureaucracy. … Because not everyone is going to want to go to work every day for Matt Gaetz so that they can be a part of the resistance, it’s just not going to happen anymore.”

