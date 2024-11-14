Alex Marlow: Obama Created the Precedent for Trump to Use Recess Appointments

On Thursday’s edition of Salem Media’s “America First with Sebastian Gorka,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said that President Obama’s use of recess appointments during his presidency has created the precedent for President-Elect Donald Trump to use recess appointments for any nominees that can’t get Senate approval.

Marlow stated that while attorney general nominee former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) may not be able to get confirmed, but that might be irrelevant “because of the idea of a recess appointment, which, until Barack Obama, was rarely used. But Obama used it for routine appointments that weren’t going to get through the Senate. So, now, the precedent’s there and Trump can do this.”

