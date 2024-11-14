Jennings: Republicans Could Sink RFK Jr.’s Nomination over Abortion Stance

CNN commentator Scott Jennings said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead Health and Human Services might be stopped by pro-life Republican senators.

Host Erin Burnett said, “President Trump has put forward Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard and now, RFK Jr. If they choose to block any of them, certainly RFK Jr. isn’t gonna be top of the list, or will he be?”

Jennings said, I wouldn’t put him in the same category of Gaetz. I think Gaetz is pretty far under the line and has a long way to go. RFK, I saw a few positive vibes out of the Senate tonight. I’m not in a position to totally handicap it yet.”

He continued, “A lot of what he talks about, there is widespread agreement with on the left and right about, if we just improve the way we ate in this country we would solve a lot of health problems and it would be really good. so you will get widespread bipartisan agreement. I’m certain the vaccine staff will be the biggest flashpoint in the hearings and like everybody else who gets nominated, he will have a chance to answer for those statements and the senators will have to decide whether that is satisfactory or not.”

Jennings added, “One other issues, I think the pro-lifers are weird on this right now. If I were the Trump people I would be coming up with something proactive to head that off because I think those attacks are coming.”

Commentator Margaret Hoover said, “Specifically that he’s pro-choice, pro-life senators may have difficulty confirming him.”

Jennings said, “Yes.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN