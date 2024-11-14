Pritzker: Don’t Want ‘Violation’ of ‘Rights’ by Having Deportation Raids on Those with Jobs Who’ve Been Here a While

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said that he wants to ensure “there isn’t a violation of people’s rights with raids, for example, that are done in coordination with local law enforcement on people who are, frankly, holding down jobs and have been in this country for many, many years. We think that’s improper, and in Illinois, that’s not something that we would condone.” But he also does want to make sure that illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes are off the streets.

