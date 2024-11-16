Wasserman Schultz: Gabbard ‘Likely a Russian Asset’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard is “someone who is likely a Russian asset,” and “considered to be, essentially, by most assessments, a Russian asset.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “Tulsi Gabbard is someone who has met with war criminals, violated the Department of State’s guidance, and secretly, clandestinely, went to Syria and met with Assad, who gassed and attacked his own people with chemical weapons. She’s considered to be, essentially, by most assessments, a Russian asset. And would be the most dangerous –.”

Host José Díaz-Balart cut in to ask, “Is that how you consider her? Is that what you consider her?”

Wasserman Schultz answered, “Oh, yes. There’s no question, I consider her someone who is likely a Russian asset, who would be, as the DNI, responsible for managing our entire intelligence community, hold all of our most significant intelligence information and secrets, and, essentially, would be a direct line to our enemies.”

