Alex Marlow: Viral Trump Dance Proves Conservatives Have Taken Over the Culture

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Monday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow discussed people imitating President-Elect Donald Trump’s dance moves.

Marlow said, “Andrew’s vision for conservatives as the rebels, as the rock stars, as the punk rockers is finally coming true. We’ve been building up to this moment where they’re doing the Trump dance in the end zone in the NFL and college football.”

