WashPost: Trump’s Deputies Aim for 1 Million Deportations in 2025

President Donald Trump’s deputies are hoping to deport one million people in his first year, partly by signing up many countries to serve as landing pads for migrants from China and other countries that refuse to accept their deported citizens, according to the Washington Post.

“That’s their goal,” one former government official told the newspaper. “They say it jokingly: ‘We’ve got to get a million removals.’”

“The administration is negotiating with as many as 30 countries [dubbed ‘Safe Third Countries’] to take deportees who are not their citizens,” the newspaper said, adding:

Officials have already begun deporting people to countries where they are not citizens, including Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama. At least one immigrant was sent to Rwanda this month, though that was after extensive negotiations between his lawyers and the Biden administration.

Officials have already signed Safe Third Country deals with Guatemala, El Salvador, and Panama.

One million deportations is a very ambitious goal, even though it is only a small share of the illegal migrant population in Americans’ homeland.

Trump’s top immigration aide, Stephen Miller, says deputies working for President Joe Biden admitted more than 15 million illegals to compete for work and housing against roughly 320 million Americans.

Kristin Noem, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, estimated the overall illegal-migrant population is 21 million.

To reach the 1 million goal, Trump’s deputies are using many legal powers that prior governments deliberately ignored.

These laws include laws requiring migrants to register with the government, allowing visa cancellations, and enabling border militarization. They are canceling Social Security Numbers, empowering state and local law enforcement agencies, and better coordinating with the enforcement of anti-crime laws.

More than 100,000 migrants have been deported, and thousands more are quietly leaving the United States.

Trump’s deputies have also blocked the huge southern migration that was feeding at least two million foreigners into American communities per year.

Trump’s deputies are also pushing Congress to fund more deportations, detentions, and arrests.

But Democrats, business groups, and their lavishly funded establishment allies are putting up massive resistance to Trump’s deportation plans. They are fighting back with friendly judges and with media reports urging Americans to sympathize with foreign migrants over other Americans. For example, numerous lawsuits have been filed by elite lawyers to delay, divert, and distract the administration’s pro-American policies, which are likely to raise wages and spur high-tech investment.

Also, the population of foreigners is so large that Trump must negotiate with economic sectors that have built their business on the promise of government-supplied cheap labor. “It is a very big self-deportation operation that we’re starting,” he told the cabinet on April 10, adding:

But we have to take care of our farmers and hotels and, you know, various, various places where they need the [migrants]. And we’re going to work with you very carefully on that. So a farmer will come in with a letter concerning certain people, saying they’re great, they’re working hard. We’re going to slow it [deportation and enforcement] down a little bit for them, and then we’re going to ultimately bring them back.

Trump’s deputies are also avoiding a direct confrontation with the Fortune 500’s use of white-collar migrants — such as H-1B visa workers — that are being used to drive down salaries for college-graduate Americans.

These visa programs are damaging Americans’ livelihoods, innovation, and productivity throughout the white-collar sector. For example, the visa programs are excluding so many young Americans from career-starting jobs in the accounting sector that “we’re regressing,” Sarah from Scottsdale told Breitbart News. “Our ability to utilize [accounting] software has gone backwards, worse than it was 30 years ago,” she added.

Because of Biden and his various allies, 300 million blue-collar and white-collar Americans lost power in the labor and housing markets, and they lost workplace investment, productivity, and training once enabled by employers. Similarly, many college graduates lost career opportunities as his deputies expanded the inflow of white-collar workers, such as H-1B visa workers.

Citizens also lost civic stability to government-imposed social diversity and lost political power to the expanding blocs of ethnic voters who demand benefits for their particular communities, cultures, and home countries.

Americans have also grown disgusted at their government’s migration policy as it spent billions of dollars to extract human resources from poor countries for use in the U.S. economy, regardless of the massive loss of life among migrants and Americans or the huge damage to the sending countries.