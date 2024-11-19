Dem Rep. Moulton: ‘We’ve Lost Touch with the Majority of Americans’

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that after the results of the 2024 election, it is obvious Democrats have lost touch with voters.

Host Manu Raju said, “Democrats are in the very early stages in trying to determine what went so terribly wrong for them in the elections. And there is no consensus. Moderate Democrats believe the party shifted too far to the left. Progressives say they struggled to properly convey the benefits of their agenda, and all sides agree they have failed to tap into the deep unrest over economic conditions and the direction of the country. So Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, has kicked off a series of listening sessions with his members, which have grown tense at times. And the first postmortem meeting, several Democrats said the party had a lackluster approach to addressing issues like border security and crime.”

Raju asked, “What was the biggest mistake that needs to be corrected?”

Moulton said, “Well, obviously, we’ve lost touch with the majority of Americans. Democrats have a habit of preaching down to people and telling them that if they don’t 100% agree with our orthodox view, often defined by the far left, then they’re just bad people. They’re morally wrong. And that’s not going to win us any elections.”

