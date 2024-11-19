Mullin: Trump Picks ‘May Be Unconventional — But We Hired an Unconventional President’

Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) called President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments “unconventional.”

However, he reminded viewers that voters picked what he deemed an “unconventional president.”

“I think the president wants a hammer at the DoJ, and he sees Matt Gaetz as a hammer, and all these other appointments,” he said. “He is very confident in where they’re at and can deliver the administration that he’s wanting. His picks have been may be unconventional, but we hired an unconventional president. American people wanted that. They don’t want politics as usual. They want someone who’s going to shake up Washington, D.C., and President Trump proved he could do that in 2016.”

“And we had great results with the economy that followed,” Mullin continued. “The American people saw what happened underneath the Biden administration, and it went to — I’m going to use good works here — and it went to heck in a handbasket. And then we see where the American people said, ‘We’re tired of that. We want something different.’ So the American people wanted to be shook up. And the president is maybe using some picks for these positions that’s not conventional, but it’s what the American people wanted.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor