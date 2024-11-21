ALEX MARLOW SHOW: The Unbelievable History of Dr. Sebastian Gorka

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka discussed his background and life story.

Gorka said his expertise started when he joined the British Army Reserves, and after the fall of the Berlin Wall, worked for the government of his parents’ home nation of Hungary because he wanted to help Hungary rejoin the West after his family had escaped Communism before teaching counterterrorism for the U.S. government after September 11 and then teaching at National Defense University and Marine Corps University before he joined the Trump team.

