Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) claimed Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that President-elect Donald Trump did not win a mandate in the 2024 election.

Wasserman Schultz said, “Donald Trump has the right to to appoint cabinet members that actually are going to take care of America and are qualified. If they are qualified even though I don’t agree with them on on much but it’s possible for us to work together. Wreaking havoc in the United States of America and jeopardizing our national security as Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz both would do, is and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to say nothing of Dr. Oz who is someone who has embraced pseudoscience and who would jeopardize my seniors on Medicare and Medicaid and really has to be fully vetted before there’s a confirmation decision.”

She added, “Keep in mind, this was not a Republican wave. Donald Trump won by about 240,000 votes out of the blue wall states, the smallest likely it’ll end up the smallest margin of victory for in the popular vote for a presidential candidate. And at about 1.5%. there is no mandate here. But what there certainly should not be is a blank check to appoint a chaos cabinet like he’s done. It’s like the Star Wars Cantina of cabinet and it’s going to really jeopardize America’s safety.”

