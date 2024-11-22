Dem Rep.-Elect McBride: My Bathroom Use ‘Not an Issue’ But There’s ‘Disrespect’

During a portion of an interview with CBS News on Thursday, Rep.-Elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) stated that “I always knew that there would be an effort to politicize my use of a restroom. And if anyone had thought to ask me about what I was planning on doing, I would have been happy to tell them. But, again, this is not an issue,” but also there is “disrespect that we are seeing, right now.”

McBride said, “I would like my grace to contrast with the grandstanding that we’re seeing right now. I would like my approach of respecting everyone to contrast with the disrespect that we are seeing, right now. I’d like to see — I’d like people to see my competence in governing contrast with their chaos.”

In another portion of the interview, CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane asked, “Do you follow this rule, do you adhere to it?”

McBride answered, “I have already said that I will not use multi-stall women’s restrooms in the Capitol. But, again, that is my choice here. I always knew that there would be an effort to politicize my use of a restroom. And if anyone had thought to ask me about what I was planning on doing, I would have been happy to tell them. But, again, this is not an issue, and this has never been an issue in this complex. Everything was fine, until some members of the small Republican Conference majority decided to get headlines and to manufacture a crisis.”

