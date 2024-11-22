Hakeem Jeffries: Nancy Mace ‘Clearly Needs an Intervention’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) needed an “intervention” over her objections to transgender Representative-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) using the Capitol bathrooms designated for women.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Our country just elected the first openly transgender member of the House, and she was amazing. She came here and sat with us. Democratic Congresswoman Sarah McBride, and she’s already being targeted by GOP Representative Nancy Mace, who introduced a bill backed by House Speaker Johnson that bans trans women from using women’s facilities at the Capitol and have to point out this is not about an issue. Nancy Mace tweeted 326 times within 72 hours. This is a trolling bully, just to be clear. There’s really no two sides to that part. But why do you think mace is picking this fight, and do you have any recourse to stop it?”

Jefferies said, “Well, Nancy Mace clearly needs an intervention in terms of the fact that she’s chosen this fight at this moment when there are so many issues that the American people want us to work together on, deal with to improve their lives and deliver real results. Now, representative-elect McBride has handled this with grace.”

Haines said, “Oh, she’s amazing.”

Jefferies continued, “And, you know, and strength and perspective. She said to all of us that she came to the Congress to fight for the people of Delaware not to fight about bathrooms.”

