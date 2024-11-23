Andrew Sullivan: Dems Are Being Pushed to Left of Most Gay People on LGBTQ Issues

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” writer Andrew Sullivan said that Democrats are too scared of left-wing interest groups, including “trans queer groups that are pushing people to the left on that subject in ways that most gay people don’t agree with.”

Sullivan said [relevant remarks begin around 30:00] that it took Bill Clinton to move Democrats back to the center after they went astray and he wants a Bill Clinton now, but doesn’t see one.

He added, “It’s these interest groups that scare the shit out of them, the immigration groups that go crazy on them if they say we have to enforce the border or the trans queer groups that are pushing people to the left on that subject in ways that most gay people don’t agree with.”

