Whoopi Goldberg: 2024 Election Was About Race, Misogyny

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President-elect Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 election was about race and misogyny.

Goldberg said, “As I’ve always said, you know, this process was handled without me. Because the things I was looking for, and I listen to people make fun of it. It’s not about race. It’s not about misogyny. It is for me. It is for me because that’s how you see me first. So that’s how I have to respond to you. I don’t think this is what you’re saying. I want to be really clear because you know how they like to always put us, oh, and she was mean to her.”

She added, “I understand all the things you want to see him be. I understand all the things that he promised he would be, and he wasn’t, and now that he has been given carte blanche. I’m not going to waste a lot of time on what he might do. I’m going to wait because I need to see what he will do so that I know what I’m going to do.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “We can sit here and we can be apocalyptic about what he might do, but I also think there’s a moment for self-reflection. I felt as unrepresented by Biden when I would talk about that I care about the border. Why did you wait until three years in to do it?”

Goldberg said, “We’ve done all of that, and we’re talking about how this respect comes to you how it comes to me. We’re looking at different things. You’re hearing different things than I’m hearing because you’re not listening for the same things. We just aren’t, and that’s okay.”

