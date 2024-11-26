UPDATE: Alex Marlow Shares Details on What He’d Do as Head of MSNBC

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Tuesday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow discussed what he would do if he ran MSNBC.

Marlow said, “I don’t think I would fire everyone. I don’t think I would go in and say, Joy Reid, you’re fired, Rachel Maddow, you’re fired. I think what I would do, though, is, of course, they’d get pay cuts. … I would, I think, ask…for them all to stay and just actually have to defend their own ideas.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo