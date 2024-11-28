The Alex Marlow Show: A Special Thanksgiving Message

On Thursday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow discussed what he’s thankful for over the past year.

Marlow said that in 2024, “young people were starting to get it, … suburban women started to get it, blacks and Latinos are moving towards Donald Trump. People were starting to speak freely again. … [T]his is the most optimistic I’ve ever been about this country in my entire life.”

