Walsh: Enjoy Thanksgiving, Then Buckle Up for Trump’s ‘Disinformation, Cruelty and Lies’

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) said Thursday on CNN’s “This Morning” that Americans should enjoy Thanksgiving and then “buckle up” for President-elect Donald Trump’s “disinformation, cruelty and lies.”

Discussing Trump saying the president of Mexico agreed to stop migration across the border, Walsh said, “He’s lying. And I don’t want to go through four years of this. America still has to grasp with the fact that we just re-elected somebody who lies every time he opens his mouth. I mean, period.”

He continued, “This is the game he plays. He threatens to do something unless he gets his way. He doesn’t get his way, but he lies and says he got his way. And now, looky here, Mexico is going to do something brand new. Bull crap this Thanksgiving. I caught my tongue. Jim, he’s lying, plain and simple.”

Discussing Elon Musk, host Jim Acosta said, “He says he’s going to be part of this DOGE, this Department of Government Efficiency going after government waste, but he seems to be just acting like a cyberbully and going after Trump’s perceived enemies.”

Walsh said, “It’s different. He’s the wealthiest man on the planet. He has the biggest platform on the planet, and he’s the greatest purveyor of disinformation on the planet.”

He added, “Enjoy your Thanksgiving, America, but we all have to buckle up. This is going to be four years of disinformation, cruelty and lies.”

