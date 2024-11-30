Homan: I’ll Contract Non-Enforcement Immigration Work So I Have the Agents to Send More to Sanctuaries

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan stated that he is going to contract as much work around immigration that doesn’t require law enforcement officials as he can, and that way, “if these sanctuary states and cities keep pushing back, I’ll have the extra resources to double manpower in those sanctuary cities.”

Homan said, “[M]y plan is, and I’ve been very vocal about this, we’re going to contract as much work out as we can, work that doesn’t require a badge and a gun, because I need badges and guns on the street to do the deportation operation. So, when it comes to driving a bus, transportation, whether it’s ground or air, whether it’s processing, whether it’s other administrative duties, contract that work out, because right now, we’ve got badges and guns doing that work. Get them out of that administrative work, put more on the street, and that’s what we’re going to do. And if these sanctuary states and cities keep pushing back, I’ll have the extra resources to double manpower in those sanctuary cities. Because if we can’t arrest the bad guy in the jail with one agent, it means I’ve got to send a whole team out into the field to find this person, and, for officer safety reasons, we need a whole team, rather than just one person.”

