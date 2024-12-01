Hagerty: I Look Forward to Kash Patel Taking Apart ‘Completely Corrupted’ FBI

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he supports Kash Patel as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director because he will reform the “completely corrupted” agency.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to get your reaction, President-elect Trump essentially making this move that would lead to the firing of his own hand picked FBI director whose term doesn’t come to an end until 2027 replacing him with Kash Patel who served multiple different roles in the first Trump administration. How will you vote on his nomination and do you think he has enough votes to pass?”

Hagerty said, “I’ve encouraged President Trump to bring Kash Patel for precisely this reason. I understand Jake’s resistance to talk about Kash, but I’m more than happy to talk about him. He represents the change that we need in the FBI.”

He continued, “There are serious problems at the FBI. The American public knows it, they expect to see sweeping change and Kash Patel is the person to do it.”

He added, “President Trump is entitled to name his appointees. That is exactly what he’s doing, and I’m gonna support this appointment. Kash has worked at National Security he has worked at the Department of Justice. He’s the one that uncovered for the American public what happened with Russiagate. He’s the one that can see through the fix here.”

Hagerty concluded, “There are people that are serving in the current administration that are woefully inexperienced. I think Kash does have relevant experience, particularly when it comes to the mandate the American public has signed of turning these agencies around that have become completely corrupted. He’s probably the best at uncovering what’s happened to the FBI, and I look forward to seeing him taking it apart.”

