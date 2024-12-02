Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Stop Calling It a Lie,’ Biden Did Not Intend to Pardon Hunter

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden did not lie about his decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “This feeds the notion to a lot of this country that there’s a different set of rules for folks in power, and when we sit here and say, like, well, Donald Trump did X, Y, and Z, and how did he get elected? To a lot of this country, it just becomes noise. If you commit crimes and somebody powerful and connected in D.C., right, left, center, Biden, Trump, you’re going to be able to get away with it.”

She added, “I take issue with lying about it. I wanted to ask here when he came on “The View,” but the thought was he said so many times he wasn’t going to pardon him. That, to me, is lying to the public. I felt bad for Karine Jean-Pierre; she had to say he wasn’t going to pardon him. That’s why they don’t trust Washington or politicians and I know a lot of us like Joe Biden, but I find it disappointing and bad for our institutions.”

Griffin said, “I respect it as a parent. I understand why he would do it, but I wanted to understand why lie about it for so long?”

Goldberg said, “I would stop, I would stop calling it a lie.”

Griffin said, “Okay. Why repeatedly saying you’re not not going to, and you do? The half of the country that doesn’t support Biden and doesn’t get to have phone calls and they’re looking at a system that only benefits the people who are in power. What precedent does that set?”

Goldberg said, “It’s a precedent for all of us to open our eyes because we’ve elected somebody who was in a similar situation who didn’t have a drug problem, who knew what he was doing. Who clearly stood and said, ‘I can do this’ and he did it.”

She added. “I think Biden had no intentions of pardoning Hunter, and I think the more stuff that went down, I think he said, ‘Well, why am I busting my behind to stay straight and do this when nobody is? When no one else is?'”

Griffin said, “I think he thought he was going to win. And I wish he would have been honest with the public.”

Goldberg said, “I can’t believe this is what’s freaking people out, that this is the thing that says, oh, well see? But I’m noticing the man who, you would not normally be able to even vote for president is the president.”

She added, “What is good for the goose is good for the gander.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN