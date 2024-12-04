Alex Marlow: Unholy RINO Alliance Targeting Pete Hegseth Will Go for Tulsi, RFK, and Kash Patel Next

On Wednesday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow discussed the nomination of Pete Hegseth for defense secretary.

Marlow said, “[O]nce they feel like the media can run this coup, this Kavanaugh playbook and take out Hegseth, then they’re going next for Tulsi Gabbard, they’ll go for some Republican saying she’s not Republican enough, they’ll go for Robert Kennedy, they’ll find something nutty he said about his brain worms or something…and then, all of a sudden, we’re going to get the Deep State Cabinet again.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo