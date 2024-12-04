CNN Panelist McGowan Fears Trump Firing Squads

Liberal social media influencer Leigh McGowan said Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsnight” that President-elect Donald Trump was “talking about firing squads” while discussing Hunter Biden’s pardon.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings said, “No Republican is shocked that he is doing this. What I am shocked at is the duplicity of the President of the United States and his top aides to come together and form this lie and stick to it this entire time. We all knew it was ridiculous, and now the American people are saying it. What a disgrace.”

McGowan said, “I think it’s incredibly rich to have you say that the people got together, and they were duplicitous, and they created a lie.”

She added, “What the other side has been saying for years, what you guys ran on for president, is — was multiple lies. I mean, if Eric Holder said it, right, he said if Hunter’s name was Joe Smith, this case would probably have never even gone to trial, right? That it was always a political witch hunt.”

Host Abby Phillip said, “Wasn’t it a lie? I mean, you can defend it, but wasn’t it a lie?”

McGowan said, “No, I believe the circumstances have changed. We now have a president coming into office who’s talking about firing squads, who’s talking about running people around the country and making sure everyone who’s his enemy is going to be punished.”

