Dem Rep. Auchincloss: ‘We Follow the Rule of Law’, Biden Let DOJ Prosecute His Son 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said that while he thinks the pardon of Hunter Biden is wrong, Donald Trump would have never let the Department of Justice prosecute any of his family members when he was in power, “So, the fact that that even happened when Joe Biden was president just demonstrates, again, this is not a both sides issue. We follow the rule of law.”

Auchincloss said, “Hunter Biden, as I have said from the very beginning, to the extent that Hunter Biden has committed crimes, Hunter Biden should be accountable for them. No person in this country, whether the president or their family member is above the law. I have disagreed with the president’s pardon of his son. But it is worth noting, can you imagine a scenario where a family member of Donald Trump would have been prosecuted by the Department of Justice when he [was] president? So, the fact that that even happened when Joe Biden was president just demonstrates, again, this is not a both sides issue. We follow the rule of law. Donald Trump wants to turn the Department of Justice into his own personal law firm.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett