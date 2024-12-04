MSNBC’s Brzezinski Apologizes for Frum’s ‘Flippant’ Remarks About Fox News, Pete Hegseth

Wednesday, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski apologized following an early “Morning Joe” segment in which The Atlantic’s David Frum mocked Fox News and Pete Hegseth.

Frum said, “Well, just given what one sees on camera, if you’re too drunk for Fox News, you’re very, very drunk indeed. In 1989, President George H. W. Bush nominated John Tower, senator from Texas, for secretary of defense. Tower was a very considerable person, a real defense intellectual, someone who deeply understood defense, unlike the current nominee. It emerged that Tower had a drinking problem, and when he was drinking too much, he would make himself a nuisance or worse to women around him. And for that reason, his nomination collapsed in 1989. You don’t want to think that our moral standards have declined so much that you can say: Let’s take all the drinking, all the sex-posting, subtract any knowledge of defense, subtract any leadership, and there is your next secretary of defense for the 21st century.”

Later in the show, Brzezinski said, “And before we go to break or a little bit earlier in this block, there was a comment made about Fox News in our coverage about Pete and the growing number of allegations about his behavior over the years and possible addiction to alcohol or issues with alcohol. The comment was a little too flippant for this moment that we’re in. We just want to make that comment as well. We want to make that clear. We have differences in coverage with Fox News, and that’s a good debate that we should have often. But right now, I just want to say there’s a lot of good people that work at Fox News who care about Pete Hegseth, and we want to leave it at that.”

