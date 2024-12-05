Clyburn: Hunter Got Convicted Because Joe Was ‘Object of a Lot of Unfair Untruths’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) defended the pardon of Hunter Biden by stating that he wouldn’t have been convicted except for his relationship to the “president of the United States, the object of a lot of unfair untruths,” for a gun that was “taken” from him “thrown away.”

Clyburn said that he told Biden that “everybody knows that, but for his relationship to you, as president of the United States, the object of a lot of unfair untruths, he would not have gone the distance he has gone in this system. And even [Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ)], who I admire and I respect that you just had on, they know that. If this had been one of their sons, it never would have gotten to this point. What was the crime? Filling out a form to get a gun and you did not tell the truth on the form and the gun you never used, it was taken from you and thrown away. And all he did was deny drug use when he filled out the form. That ended up in a felony and a conviction that I don’t think would have happened to anybody else, including the children of the two gentlemen you just interviewed.”

