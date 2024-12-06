Adams: I Can Protect Certain Illegals Because ‘We’ve Done It’ with Migrant Crisis

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that he can protect certain illegal immigrants because “We’ve done it already” with how they handled the surge of migrants to the city, which was better than any other city.

Adams said that while the sanctuary city law has gone too far in some cases, “[W]e’re telling our residents here, if you have children, put them in school. If you need medical care, our medical facilities will do so. If you’re a victim of a crime, you don’t have to be afraid to go to the police. That is what we do in this city. This is a city of immigrant[s], this is a country of immigrants, and our immigrants have played a major role in this city, and we’re going to continue to give them the support that they need.”

Vanity Fair Special Correspondent and MSNBC Political Analyst Molly Jong-Fast then said, “People are scared, and you have an opportunity here to let them know that they will be protected, some of these people. Explain to us how you can do that.”

Adams responded, “We’ve done it already. National leaders came to the city and saw what we did with the migrants and asylum seekers. … $6.4 billion. We will allow them to get TPS, work authorization. We advocated, went to Washington ten times. No one has done it better than New York City. Now it’s time for the federal government to do what the American people asked for, secure our borders and come with comprehensive immigration reform so cities like New York and Chicago and Los Angeles should not do the job of the national government.”

