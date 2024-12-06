Alex Marlow: Monsters of Bluesky—Leftists Reveal Their Evil After CEO Murdered

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed some of the online reaction to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier in the week.

Marlow said, “[W]hat’s happening here over at Bluesky…Taylor Lorenz tweeted a photo with a smiling…star with balloons” and read from the post that celebrated Thompson’s killing before stating, “Now, I’m not here to accept their argument and to debate the merits of it…the main thing is this is an evil statement.”

