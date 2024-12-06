Dowd: Hegseth Is ‘Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense,’ He Doesn’t Know He’s Dead Yet

Former Bush-Cheney political strategist Matthew Dowd said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, is like actor Bruce Willis’ character in the movie “The Sixth Sense” who was unaware that he had died.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Of all the things that Trump does not find disqualification, allegations of sexual abuse and sexual assault and allegations of substance abuse problem, especially alcohol, is one that reporters who cover him say Trump does find disturbing.”

Dowd said, “It’s one of the few things he has talked about personally which is the alcoholism of his brother and all of that and what his view and judgment on that was and how disturbed by all that he was. It felt like less compassionate and more judgmental in that but he definitely has an opinion on it. I take this at his word on it, he says he never drinks.”

He added, “I think that this is for Pete Hegseth. You know he is Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense. I think he is dead, and he doesn’t know it yet. The senators are just hoping he passes away without them having to pronounce it.”

