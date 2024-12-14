Katie Britt: ‘Do You Not Already Feel Like Donald Trump Is the President?’

As America approaches the end of the Biden administration, President-elect Donald Trump is taking on a more prominent role than his predecessors had during their transitions into power.

According to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Trump is the “first de facto president” in American history.

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) says she feels that way as well. During an interview that aired on Friday’s broadcast of Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Britt noted Trump’s ascent on his way to Inauguration Day and outgoing President Joe Biden’s decline.

“Oh my gosh — look, I mean, do you not already feel like Donald Trump is the president? Because I do,” she said. “I mean, it feels that he already is the president. Here you have, you know, Joe Biden over there, mulling over whether or not he’s going to take ‘end of the administration’ pictures of his White House staff. And you have President Trump showing and being kind of that head of state there in Paris at the opening of Notre Dame. You have him making these decisions and policy changes in front of the American people that are being put out there. So Joe Biden, the best thing he can do is just — I don’t know, maybe sip some eggnog and enjoy the lights on the Christmas tree there at the White House. But other than that, we’re finished here.”

“When you see this administration continue to try to reinvent his legacy in these last few weeks, it’s embarrassing,” Britt added. “I mean, you’ve got to make sure that people continue to understand, and they will, what these past four years under the Biden-Harris administration have been like. They know their borders are unsecure. They see people dying of fentanyl.”

