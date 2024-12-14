NJ Mayor: State Told Us to Call HAZMAT, Bomb Squad if Drone Is Downed, Like It’s an Attack

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Belleville, NJ, Mayor Michael Melham stated that the state of New Jersey gave them guidance that day that if a drone is downed “we’re immediately to call the bomb squad of our county, and, second, our fire department has been instructed to make sure they wear HAZMAT suits” like it’s an attack on the homeland.

Melham stated, “On the way here, I was on the phone with my OEM team and we now have guidance coming from the state. And that guidance does say two different things. First of all, if there is a downed drone in our vicinity, we’re immediately to call the bomb squad of our county, and, second, our fire department has been instructed to make sure they wear HAZMAT suits.”

Host Harris Faulkner then asked, “So, if something falls out of the sky that people have seen…you’re to treat this [like] more than a plane crash, it’s treated like an attack on the homeland?”

Melham answered, “That is correct, because they’re not quite sure if there’s a payload or not, and that’s what we were told during our briefing on Wednesday.”

Later, he said that “it sounds like it might very well be our highest-level government, it might be government assets that are being deployed as a countermeasure.”

