Sister of Hamas Hostage: I Feel Better About Saving Hostages, Trump ‘Using His Power’, Has Made ‘Amazing Statements’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Yarden Gonen, the sister of Hamas hostage Romi Gonen, stated that she feels the likelihood of saving the hostages has increased recently and “Since President-Elect Trump was [elected], he’s done some amazing statements” and “He’s using his power, even now.”

Gonen said, “I’ve always been optimistic, I’ve always been full of hope, but I really feel the wind of change the past few days or weeks. Since President-Elect Trump was [elected], he’s done some amazing statements like, on the 3rd of December — if I’m not mistaken — and really swift everything. He’s using his power, even now. And we feel it and hear it from everywhere, including the White House that [is] working closely with the incoming administration, with the Congress. We also met with Speaker Johnson (R-LA), that was making a very important statement today, and with several more representatives. And we just feel it from here, in the United States, all the support. We feel it from Israel, we feel it everywhere. So, really, it’s a crucial time…to save my little sister, but also [all the] 100 hostages. And, hopefully, we’ll hear good news even tonight.”

Gonen also stated that officials in the Biden administration have “been profoundly helpful, the entire time.”

