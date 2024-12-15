Klobuchar: ‘We Need More Transparency’ from the Administration on Drones

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that “more transparency” from the federal government is needed on the mysterious drones seen over the East Coast.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “I do want to ask you about these drones on the East Coast because we looked at your record, and you actually co-sponsored legislation a few years ago trying to expand authorities to deal with them. Why do you need an act of Congress to deal with this, and why didn’t the Democrats move on it?”

Klobuchar said, “Well, first of all, the administration has repeatedly assured people that they are safe. However, one, we need a briefing for the members of the Senate to figure out what’s going on here. Two, we need more transparency and three, I appreciated some of the Congressman’s words because what he is talking about is we need to have a new regulatory rules in place here. Right now, you have to register a drone if it’s over a half pound, and there are penalties if you don’t do that. Well, I think we have to make sure that regime is enforced with local and state authorities, and then we’ve got to figure out, do we really want all these drones, because while these may be safe, who knows what happens in the future, and they have to be within 400 feet, so these things are going to be what? Flying over people’s family picnics and, over their homes and over beaches? Like this is not going to be a good future if we see too many of these. So I think I was pleased that he said he wanted to move forward on some rules and finding a way to regulate these in a better way, because this just can’t be. No one knows why this huge drone is right over their house.”

