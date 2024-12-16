Alex Marlow: Iowa Pollster Ann Selzer Should Be Investigated for Election Interference

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow argued that President-Elect Donald Trump should file a lawsuit against Ann Selzer over her inaccurate poll in Iowa.

Marlow said, “[Trump’s] announced he wants a lawsuit against Ann Selzer for rigging her Iowa poll to influence the election, of course he should do this. It absolutely was election interference. This was an insurrection.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo