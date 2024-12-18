CNN’s Finney: Trump Is ‘Threatening Young Little Women’ Like Cassidy Hutchinson

CNN contributor Karen Finney said on “This Morning” that President-elect Donald Trump was an “old man” who is “threatening young little women” after he accused to former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) of witness tampering over her interactions with Cassidy Hutchinson.

Partial transcript as follows:

FINNEY: I think on this this issue, I think I personally would like to see Joe Biden do a broad-based clemency program. And I’m going to say this because it’s so important, looking at people who are nonviolent offenders who are if he’s going to do, I want him to do the other piece. But I think it’s critical there’s more he can do for people who there are people who are on death row. There are people who were caught underneath some of the policies that he passed. At the same time, I think we have to reframe how we’re talking about this protective pardon.

The only reason we’re having this conversation is because Donald Trump is a threat. He’s threatening little young women like Cassidy Hutchinson. Little 20-something who went up to Capitol Hill, did her civic duty and told the truth. How pathetic.

KASIE HUNT: Let’s not call her little–

FINNEY: No, she’s not little but I’m saying she’s a young– she’s a young 20 something. And this old man is going to use the powers of the presidency to go after her for her civic duty. And so I think we have to remember that these people are in danger because he is a threat to their safety and security.