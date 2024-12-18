Swalwell: Feds Tend to ‘Think Everything Is a Secret’, Should Have Been ‘Honest’ About Drone Reports Much Earlier

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that the federal government should have been “honest” with the American public about the reported drone sightings “a lot earlier. And this is a big problem in our national security apparatus,” where “we think everything is a secret, we can’t tell the public anything.”

Swalwell said, “[T]he government, I think, admired this problem too long, and they overthought this problem too long rather than just shooting straight with the American people. And also the FBI had to issue a warning yesterday, don’t point a laser at an aircraft in the sky because you think it’s a drone, it may actually bring down a commercial airliner. And, again, I just step back and say, let’s be honest with the American people, and let’s do it a lot earlier. And this is a big problem in our national security apparatus, which is, sometimes, we’re overprotective. And we think this stuff — we think everything is a secret, we can’t tell the public anything. And then, they, like anyone, start to wonder what this really could be. And you saw this earlier this year with some of the UAP hearings that we’ve had, where Congress and the American people just want its government to be more honest and straightforward with them.”

