Marlow on Kudlow: Luigi Mangione ‘Was Never Denied Care from Anyone’

Breitbart editor-in-chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, “was never denied care from anyone.”

Host Larry Kudlow said, “I just want to summarize. I mean, here’s the part that interests me. You have a new federal charge of this murderer. It’s a terrorist charge, a federal charge, which then makes him eligible for the death penalty. And Alex, I will just say to you, I am not generally. I’m more of a life-imprisonment guy. I’m not a death penalty guy. But if there’s a time to use the death penalty, it would be on this Mangione guy and from what I gather, legally, it’s the new federal terrorist charge that makes him eligible for the death penalty.”

Marlow said, "Oh yeah, Larry, if he's convicted, then what benefit is he to society just incarcerated and getting love letters and marriage proposals for the rest of his life from all the sick freaks who justified this murder? Your reporter said this: such an important point, Larry; he was not a UnitedHealthcare customer. He was never denied care from anyone. He's a rich guy who never didn't get some bill paid because of money. This is a huge disgrace. The left backed this up and absolutely I'm with you." Kudlow added, "Yes, this is a left-wing conspiracy."

