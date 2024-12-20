Alex Marlow: This Is the One Thing Trump Wants in the Budget Bill

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the budget bill that was voted on on Thursday.

Marlow said, “I think Trump liked it because it kicked the debt ceiling debate past 2027, and that’s really what Trump wants. Trump only wants one thing, … he wants the Democrats to lose the debt ceiling as leverage for future negotiations. … That’s what he wants the most. That was in this bill. So, he liked it.”

