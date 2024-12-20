Raskin on if Funding Bill Is a Win: It’s Not What We’d Agreed To

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) responded to a question on if he thinks the government funding bill is an overall win by stating that it’s better than a shutdown and the funding bill that was voted down on Thursday, and “given where we were, this was probably the best possible solution. But, of course, it was not what we had agreed to, originally. There were six weeks of arduous negotiation and then bipartisan agreement to a deal that got blown up by a tweet.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “So, House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), he described this bill, to your caucus, as an overall win for the American people. Why? Do you agree with that?”

Raskin answered, “Well, look, it’s certainly vastly superior to shutting down the government of the United States. … And it was certainly vastly superior to the hodgepodge bill that they sent to us yesterday, where they — where Donald Trump was attempting to abolish the debt ceiling entirely to allow for them to have this vast tax cut for the wealthy again. So, given where we were, this was probably the best possible solution. But, of course, it was not what we had agreed to, originally. There were six weeks of arduous negotiation and then bipartisan agreement to a deal that got blown up by a tweet.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett