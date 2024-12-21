Dem Rep. Connolly to Pro-AOC Progressives: I’m Progressive, Not ‘Outside that Camp’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) responded to progressives who are disappointed that he was selected to be the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by saying that “I’ve got a 16-year record of progressive voting and progressive actions. So, I’m not, somehow, outside that camp.” And that House Democrats recognize “a rising talent in AOC that we want to certainly help and encourage.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire asked, “So, Congressman, as mentioned, you have become the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, besting Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in doing so. What is your — two-part question here, what are your hopes for the post? But, secondly, what do you say to Democrats, progressives, who had — hoping for this moment after November’s electoral defeat to change, to sort of a generational change in the party?”

Connolly answered, “Well, I think I do represent change. I’ve never had a shot at this. And I’ve got a 16-year record of progressive voting and progressive actions. So, I’m not, somehow, outside that camp. I do think some of the media attention on chronological age is kind of mindless. It’s about what you can do, it’s about your record, it’s what you propose to do, it’s what your capability is. And I think the caucus recognized that. It also recogniz[ed] a rising talent in AOC that we want to certainly help and encourage. But, meanwhile, there’s somebody quite capable who’s got demonstrable ability to do the job.”

