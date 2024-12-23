Dem Rep. Watson Coleman: Musk’s Power Is Dangerous, ‘Born Into a Different Kind of Governing System Called Apartheid’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) stated that Elon Musk doesn’t understand how the American government works and “was born into a different kind of governing system called apartheid in South Africa,” and so “having this unelected individual who’s never, ever been involved in government except to get money from it in the form of loans and all is very dangerous.” And having Musk dictating the legislative agenda to congressional Republicans is “very dangerous for this country.”

Watson Coleman said, “I think that what it portends for us, however, having this unelected individual who’s never, ever been involved in government except to get money from it in the form of loans and all is very dangerous.”

She continued, “I think that if we’re going to have a situation where, before Republicans can bring something to the floor or seriously consider something, they’ve got to get permission from Elon [Musk], who’s unelected and doesn’t have a clue about how government works, and, oh, by the way, grew up — was born into a different kind of governing system called apartheid in South Africa, it’s very dangerous for this country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett