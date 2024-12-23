John Nolte: Illegal Alien Burning NYC Woman to Death Is the Kind of Thing That Turns a Blue State Red

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte discussed the suspected murder of a woman in New York City by an illegal immigrant.

Nolte stated, “[T]his is the kind of political moment that turns a blue state red. This is the kind of thing that people just say…I can’t do it anymore. I cannot do it, this has to stop.”

