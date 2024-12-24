CNN’s Jennings: ‘Democrats Are the Party of Uncommon Nonsense’

CNN contributor Scott Jennings said Tuesday on “News Central” that the Democratic Party lost in the November election because they had become the party of “uncommon nonsense.”

Network analyst Maria Cardona said, “This was not a sweeping mandate. Donald Trump didn’t even break 50% of the popular vote. I’m not saying that Democrats don’t have challenges, absolutely we have challenges in how we communicated and where we communicated and to whom we communicated. But I do not agree that the Democratic Party brand is in as much trouble as both of these folks are talking about.”

She added, “We certainly have work to do, but there’s no question that the Democrats still stand for making sure that everyone has the ability to acquire the American dream, that everyone is on an equitable and level playing field, to be able to live up to their God given potential and to be able to do what they can to succeed in this country. It’s not the party that focuses on oligarchs and billionaires and millionaires, which is what Donald Trump is doing right now in his transition.”

Jennings said, “Democrats are the party of uncommon nonsense. Republicans are the party of common sense. It’s why our tent right now is full of such a wide ideological spectrum. People are flocking to the Republicans because we stand for common sense. And Democrats have taken on all this uncommon fringe nonsense. And if they are in the toilet, my advice? Flush away the fringe and the people who have drug you down there. Because this is why Republicans won the election.”

