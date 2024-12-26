GOP Rep. Carter: Contested Speaker Race the ‘Last Thing We Need Right Now’

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) warned of the perils of a repeat of the contested 2023 House Speaker’s race, finally making Kevin McCarthy the chamber’s top lawmakers after multiple rounds.

Carter, a supporter of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), argued that Johnson had done as good of a job as anyone, given the circumstances of a slim majority.

He said, “I fully support Mike Johnson, and I think if President Trump does endorse him, that he will be the next speaker, and he deserves to be. He’s done as good a job as anyone could have done with the cards that have been dealt to him. I don’t see anyone else who could possibly do any better than what Mike Johnson has done. The last thing we need right now is another situation like we had two years ago with — with Kevin McCarthy. Let’s hope that we don’t do that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor