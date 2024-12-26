Matthew Dowd: Biden Is Trying to Box Donald Trump in to Prevent ‘Damage He’ll Do

Former Bush-Cheney political strategist Matthew Dowd said Thursday on “MSNBC Reports” that President Joe Biden was trying to box President-elect Donald Trump in with his last official actions as president.

Guest host Richard Lui said, “Matthew, it’s been a busy week for the president. We’re talking of the commutations that came at the end of last week, but we had many bills signed by the president. There is also the issue of more judges.”

He asked, “What do you expect to see him do in the next three weeks of lasting effect?”

Dowd said, “I mean, I think he’s what he’s trying to do is trying to corner Donald Trump and sort of box him in so he can do – I think the Biden administration and the president is trying to prevent Donald Trump from doing as much damage as he possibly can could do. Which he could do a lot after becoming president. But I think Joe Biden is trying to box him in on this. Speaking specifically to the communications, which of corse Donald Trump doesn’t understand the difference between a commutation and a pardon.”

He continued, “It comes from the president’s christianity and outlook on the world. I will tell you me personally as a Christian, I’m opposed to the death penalty. Donald Trump, it’s amazing he’s weighing in on this issue in such a way on Christmas. He might as well have quoted Scrooge from Dickens and said bah humbug.”

Dowd added, “I think Joe Biden is trying to box Donald Trump in as much as he can.”

