Alex Marlow: Replacing American Workers with Cheaper Foreigners to Enrich the Corporate Elite an ‘Evil Idea’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow criticized the way H-1B visas are used in the current system.

Marlow stated that H-1Bs are “heavily abused and manipulated,” and an entire industry exists to use H-1B visas to place people into jobs at a lower wage, “So, they come in and they fetch less money, which means they will take American jobs and then they will also drive down the wages of the Americans who are here. So, … it’s evil, it’s an evil idea…that we would have Americans and they would be undercut by foreign-born people just to raise the bottom line of the corporate elite in this country.”

