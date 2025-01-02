Massie: I Won’t Vote for Mike Johnson Even if You Shove Bamboo up My Fingernails

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) said Thursday on One America News Network’s “The Matt Gaetz Show” that even if he were tortured, he would not vote for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to serve another term in his leadership role.

Gaetz said, “If Chip Roy were asked to serve as chairman of the Rules Committee, would that be enough to get your vote for Mike Johnson?”

Massie said, “Oh no. You can pull all my fingernails out, you can shove bamboo up in them, you can start cutting off my fingers. I am not voting for Mike Johnson tomorrow, and you can take that to the bank. You know that Matt.”

The House is scheduled to vote for Speaker on Friday.

