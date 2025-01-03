CNN’s Miller: New Orleans Residents Learned to Take Non-Terror Shootings ‘in Stride’ Due to How Many There Are

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller stated that due to the large number of shootings that have occurred in the city, “New Orleans residents have learned” to take these shootings “in stride because crime is an issue they understand there.” But the New Year’s terrorist attack in the city was a shock due to the fact that it was terrorism.

In response to a question on if New Orleans failed to provide adequate security Miller said, [relevant remarks begin around 9:30] “I think one of the problems with New Orleans in this incident is that this isn’t a one-off for them. There [are] crowded nights like New Year’s Eve, but, on Bourbon Street, every night’s a party, and it’s often blocked to traffic and they are used to things going on there and maintaining control.”

He continued, “Also, Laura, there’s this flipside, right? They’ve had ten shootings on Bourbon Street in the past months with multiple casualties, but that is something that New Orleans residents have learned to take in stride because crime is an issue they understand there. This was something they couldn’t wrap their heads around because it was terrorism.”

Miller further stated that traffic barriers will be reassessed and the city moved too slowly on protecting from cars.

