CNN’s Miller: We Lost Control at Border and ‘That Became a Point of Vulnerability’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller stated that while the border is unrelated to the terrorist attack in New Orleans and there are plenty of terrorists who don’t cross the border illegally, the border is an issue and “we saw the border lose control, and that became a point of vulnerability.”

Miller stated [relevant remarks begin around 23:00] that the New Orleans attack had nothing to do with the border and it’s inaccurate to say otherwise and added, “I arrested a few terrorists in my time in the NYPD. We took down the Chelsea bomber, the ramming attack on the West Side Highway, the Times Square suicide bomber attempt. They were all here legally, either American citizens or entered the country legally.”

Miller then said, “It doesn’t mean you don’t need to watch the border, because we saw the border lose control, and that became a point of vulnerability. But we have to maintain perspective on these things and get back to the planet Earth.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett