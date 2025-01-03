Pompeo: When You Can’t Enforce Criminal Laws, Secure the Border You Get a Resurgence of ISIS

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pinned the New Orleans and Las Vegas terror attacks on the Biden administration’s inability to enforce laws and secure borders.

According to Pompeo, that environment has led to the resurgence of ISIS and al-Qaeda.

“I want to pull up a list of ISIS-inspired attacks to put into perspective just how big of an attack this was, and as you can see at the top, it was Pulse Nightclub,” fill-in host Kayleigh McEnany said. “That was the deadliest ISIS attack. It left 49 dead. Then you go to New Orleans, which is tied with San Bernardino at 14 dead. We know at its height, ISIS was controlling a territory the size of Britain, about a third of Syria, about 40% of Iraq, and then you came in with President Trump, and ISIS was decimated. What do you assess and estimate the strength of ISIS is today, after four years of this President Biden?”

“Sadly, we’re right back in the soup again, precisely where we were in January 2017, just as you referred to with ISIS roaming free, cutting the heads off civilians on the beaches,” Pompeo replied. “We all remember those videos, and the acts in New Orleans remind us all this evil still roams and when America fails to lead, when you don’t engage in solid law enforcement, enforcing criminal laws when you can’t secure your borders, when you refuse to call out radical Islamic terrorism and punish it, you get the events of October 7, you get the events of just this past week in New Orleans, you get a resurgence of ISIS, you get al-Qaeda back growing again, after what happened in Afghanistan.

“This is a set of failed policies that lead directly to increased risk all across America, in our cities, and all across this country,” he added.

